May 18 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Two-Year overall survival data from two pivotal opdivo (nivolumab) trials demonstrate sustained benefit in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer

* Treatment-Related adverse events occurred in 71% and 61% of opdivo -treated patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)