BRIEF-Monsanto says it received unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Bayer
May 19, 2016 / 2:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monsanto says it received unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Bayer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co

* Disclosed that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Bayer AG

* Board of directors of Monsanto is reviewing proposal

* Received unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Bayer AG for potential acquisition of Monsanto, subject to due diligence and other conditions

* Morgan Stanley & Co and Ducera Partners are acting as financial advisors, and wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz is acting as legal advisor to co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

