May 19 (Reuters) - Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* FY rental income 18.7 million Swiss francs ($18.93 million) versus 21.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY net loss 19 million Swiss francs versus loss 212 million Swiss francs year ago

* As of March 31 the net asset value per share was 26.98 Swiss francs, compared with 9.10 Swiss francs one year ago Source text - bit.ly/1qvs13n Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9877 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)