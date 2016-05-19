FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gategroup Holding Q1 EBITDA at CHF 23.8 million
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 19, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding Q1 EBITDA at CHF 23.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Revenue at constant currency up 11.9 pct to 749.5 million Swiss francs ($758.76 million)for Q1 2016 with organic volume growth at 5.1%

* Significant acceleration in Q1 2016 EBITDA from 10.9 million Swiss francs last year to 23.8 million Swiss francs at constant currency

* Reported a 6.5 million Swiss francs loss attributable to shareholders for first three months of 2016, compared to a 38.0 million Swiss francs loss for same period in 2015

* We are delivering as planned and in line with our targeted EBITDA margin expansion of 25-50 basis points per annum over next five years

* Deepened customer relationships through significant contract renewals this quarter that in total exceed 170 million francs per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9878 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.