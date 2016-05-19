FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ADO Properties Q1 income from rental activities up 88 pct to 20.4 mln euros
May 19, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ADO Properties Q1 income from rental activities up 88 pct to 20.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - ADO Properties SARL :

* Q1 strong growth of income from rental activities (+88 pct) and FFO1 (+112 pct)

* Positive outlook for 2016 financial year confirmed

* Q1 FFO1 (without profit from disposals) has increased by 112 pct up to 9.4 million euros ($10.54 million) (Q1 2015: 4.4 million euros)

* Income from rental activities of ADO Properties increased in first three months 2016 by 88 pct to 20.4 million euros

* Q1 EBITDA from rental activities increased by 80 pct from 8.0 million euros in Q1 2015 to 14.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

