BRIEF-ADO Properties Q1 income from rental activities up 88 pct to 20.4 mln euros

* Q1 strong growth of income from rental activities (+88 pct) and FFO1 (+112 pct)

* Positive outlook for 2016 financial year confirmed

* Q1 FFO1 (without profit from disposals) has increased by 112 pct up to 9.4 million euros ($10.54 million) (Q1 2015: 4.4 million euros)

* Income from rental activities of ADO Properties increased in first three months 2016 by 88 pct to 20.4 million euros

* Q1 EBITDA from rental activities increased by 80 pct from 8.0 million euros in Q1 2015 to 14.4 million euros