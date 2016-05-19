FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 19, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest sells 28.8 mln shares in Grieg Seafood at NOK 39.75/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa says:

* Marine Harvest has on 18 May 2016 acquired 28,826,736 shares in Grieg Seafood from DNB and Nordea under the set of forward contracts announced on 26 February 2016

* Following this transaction Marine Harvest has on 19 May 2016 sold 28,826,736 shares in Grieg Seafood, representing 25.82 per cent of the issued shares in Grieg Seafood, at a price of NOK 39.75 per share

* After the transaction, Marine Harvest holds no shares in Grieg Seafood

* Reference is made to the stock exchange release of 26 February 2016 where Marine Harvest entered into a set of forward contracts to purchase 28,826,736 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA for NOK 22 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

