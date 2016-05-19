BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site Q1 operating income up 13.8 pct at CHF 243.7 million

May 19 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG :

* Q1 operating income increased compared to the previous year by 13.8 pct to 243.7 million Swiss francs ($246.76 million)

* Q1 profit decreased by 2.4 pct to 48.8 million Swiss francs (50.0 million Swiss francs)

* Q1 rental income from properties up by 0.2 pct to 113.2 million Swiss francs

* Expects in 2016 rental income and total operating income above the level of previous year's Source text - bit.ly/1U0FkTO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9876 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)