BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site Q1 operating income up 13.8 pct at CHF 243.7 million
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site Q1 operating income up 13.8 pct at CHF 243.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG :

* Q1 operating income increased compared to the previous year by 13.8 pct to 243.7 million Swiss francs ($246.76 million)

* Q1 profit decreased by 2.4 pct to 48.8 million Swiss francs (50.0 million Swiss francs)

* Q1 rental income from properties up by 0.2 pct to 113.2 million Swiss francs

* Expects in 2016 rental income and total operating income above the level of previous year's Source text - bit.ly/1U0FkTO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9876 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
