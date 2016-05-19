FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Semperit Q1 EBIT up 22 pct at EUR 18.6 million
May 19, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Semperit Q1 EBIT up 22 pct at EUR 18.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* Semperit slightly increases revenue to 219.5 million euros ($246.08 million) in Q1 2016

* Q1 EBITDA (+22.3 pct) and EBIT (+22.2 pct) significantly higher

* Q1 EBIT increased by 22.2 pct to 18.6 million euros (after 15.2 million euros)

* Q1 improved group’s EBITDA by 22.3 pct to 26.7 million euros (after 21.8 million euros)

* In 2016, Semperit expects no significant changes of market conditions compared to 2015

* Looks at year 2016 with a certain amount of confidence and expects a largely stable development in 2016 compared to 2015

* Altogether, capital investments (CAPEX) of approximately 70 million euros are planned for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
