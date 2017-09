May 19 (Reuters) - Elumeo Se :

* Q1 revenue down 23.3 percent to 14.9 million euros ($16.70 million)

* Q1 consolidated income of -4.3 million euros versus 1.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA down from 0.7 million euros to -2.3 million euros

* Positive earnings for the year 2016 still expected Source text - bit.ly/1Tl4n1G Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)