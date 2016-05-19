FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Singulus Technologies Q1 sales at 14.1 mln euros
May 19, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Singulus Technologies Q1 sales at 14.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Singulus Technologies AG :

* Slightly negative EBIT expected for 2016

* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came to -5.8 million euros and nearly reached level of previous year of -5.9 million euros

* Q1 sales in Singulus Technologies group amounted to only 14.1 million euros ($15.80 million), which was slightly higher than prior-year level of 12.6 million euros

* Extensive solar orders still in negotiations

* For current business year singulus technologies projects sales in a range of 115 mln to 130 million euros

* Still expects a negative EBIT for 2016 in range of -2.0 mln to -6.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

