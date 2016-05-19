FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mothercare says underlying pretax profit jumps 51 pct
#Apparel & Accessories
May 19, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mothercare says underlying pretax profit jumps 51 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc

* Underlying profit before tax up 51% at £19.6m

* Now trade from 1,480 stores in 58 countries across world

* Will continue to invest in digital, our stores, improve product and upgrade service and systems. Together these initiatives should deliver further improvement in UK profitability in year ahead.

* In UK, we are making solid progress against our strategic pillars and expect to see further improvement in year ahead. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

