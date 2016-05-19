FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investec says asset management operating profit down 9.5 pct
May 19, 2016

BRIEF-Investec says asset management operating profit down 9.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Investec Plc

* This announcement covers results of investec group for year ended 31 march 2016

* Statutory operating profit before goodwill, acquired intangibles, non- operating items and taxation and after other non-controlling interests (“operating profit”) increased 2.5% to gbp505.6 million

* Statutory adjusted eps before goodwill, acquired intangibles and non-operating items increased 4.8% from 39.4 pence to 41.3 pence

* He board proposes a final dividend of 11.5 pence per ordinary share equating to a full year dividend of 21.0 pence (2015: 20.0 pence)

* Credit loss charge as a percentage of average gross core loans and advances amounted to 0.26% (2015: 0.22%)

* Impairments increasing by 5.1% to gbp41.4 million

* Core loans and advances increased 6.3% to gbp17.5 billion (31 march 2015: gbp16.5 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

