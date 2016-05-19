BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments trading in line with expectations, London "challenging"

May 19 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments

* Group trading year to date has been broadly in line with expectations

* Reflects continuation of key trends underlying the 2015 result

* Market conditions in London remain challenging despite recent favourable movements in foreign exchange rates

* New rides and features opened so far this season, as well as our three new Midway attractions, well received and we are encouraged by early guest feedback