BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments trading in line with expectations, London "challenging"
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 19, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments trading in line with expectations, London "challenging"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments

* Group trading year to date has been broadly in line with expectations

* Reflects continuation of key trends underlying the 2015 result

* Market conditions in London remain challenging despite recent favourable movements in foreign exchange rates

* New rides and features opened so far this season, as well as our three new Midway attractions, well received and we are encouraged by early guest feedback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

