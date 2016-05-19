FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grainger sees FY recurring profit ahead of its expectations
May 19, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grainger sees FY recurring profit ahead of its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc :

* Strong performance during a transformational period

* Significant progress against strategic targets

* Grainger has performed strongly in first six months of year.

* Identified cost savings that will reduce our overheads by almost a quarter

* Half yearly net rental income up 13% to £18.0m.

* Rhalf yearly recurring profit up 13% to £25.4m.

* 1.45p interim dividend and an expected full year dividend of around 4p,

* Profit before tax on continuing operations of £36.6m (hy15: £21.1m),

* Second half of the year has started well

* Expect recurring profit for full year to be ahead of management expectations.

* Actively considering, bidding on, and securing a number of compelling prs investment opportunities, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

