BRIEF-Grainger sees FY recurring profit ahead of its expectations

May 19 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc :

* Strong performance during a transformational period

* Significant progress against strategic targets

* Grainger has performed strongly in first six months of year.

* Identified cost savings that will reduce our overheads by almost a quarter

* Half yearly net rental income up 13% to £18.0m.

* Rhalf yearly recurring profit up 13% to £25.4m.

* 1.45p interim dividend and an expected full year dividend of around 4p,

* Profit before tax on continuing operations of £36.6m (hy15: £21.1m),

* Second half of the year has started well

* Expect recurring profit for full year to be ahead of management expectations.

* Actively considering, bidding on, and securing a number of compelling prs investment opportunities,