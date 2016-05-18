BRIEF-Roche provides data on Alecensa drug in some Japanese patients

May 18 (Reuters) - Genentech

* Phase iii study of alecensa showed superior efficacy versus crizotinib in japanese people with a specific type of lung cancer

* Median pfs was not reached in people who received alecensa versus 10.2 months median pfs in people who received crizotinib

* There were fewer adverse events (aes) in alecensa arm versus crizotinib arm

* Alecensa demonstrated a safety profile consistent with that observed in previous studies with no new or unexpected aes