May 18 (Reuters) - Liberty Broadband Corp

* Liberty Broadband Corp says completes $5 billion investment in connection with Charter / Time Warner Cable merger and Bright House acquisition

* Liberty broadband corp says as a result owns 54.1 million shares of new Charter class a common stock

* As a result, Liberty Broadband is expected to control approximately 25.01% of aggregate voting power of new Charter

