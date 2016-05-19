BRIEF-Seaspan says it entered into over $540 mln of debt and equity financings

May 18 (Reuters) - Seaspan Corp

* Says it has entered into over $540 million of debt and equity financings

* Has entered into a five-year employment agreement with its CEO Gerry Wang, effective until May 2021

* Says entered into a 17-year lease financing arrangement with an Asian-based leasing company for gross proceeds of over $250 million

* Lease financing proceeds to fund construction and delivery of three 11,000 TEU newbuild containerships, expected during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)