BRIEF-Seaspan says it entered into over $540 mln of debt and equity financings
May 19, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seaspan says it entered into over $540 mln of debt and equity financings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Seaspan Corp

* Says it has entered into over $540 million of debt and equity financings

* Has entered into a five-year employment agreement with its CEO Gerry Wang, effective until May 2021

* Says entered into a 17-year lease financing arrangement with an Asian-based leasing company for gross proceeds of over $250 million

* Lease financing proceeds to fund construction and delivery of three 11,000 TEU newbuild containerships, expected during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
