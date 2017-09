May 19 (Reuters) - Gimv Nv :

* Stable gross dividend of 2.45 euros

* FY net income group share 137.2 million euros ($153.86 million)

* FY net income group share 137.2 million euros versus 136.0 million euros year ago

* Net cash position at 31 March 2016 was 183.9 million euros compared with 184.8 million euros at 31 March 2015

* FY operating profit 150.8 million versus 143.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1R9WfyU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)