BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 revenues declined, while new home sales rose

May 19 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig Asa

* Selvaag Bolig q1 ifrs operating revenue nok 624 million versus nok 755.6 million year ago

* Selvaag Bolig q1 ifrs adjusted ebitda nok 91 million versus nok 120.7 million year ago

* NGAAP (percentage of completion method): operating revenues NOK 815 million (NOK 827 million), EBITDA NOK 132 million (NOK 140 million) representing a margin of 16.1 per cent (17 per cent)

* Says Q1 saw highest-ever value of homes sold, at NOK 1,056 million (NOK 1,020 million)

* Says “this is the best quarter for sales measured by value in our history”

* Since homes sold are first recognised in the accounts when they are delivered, this will give strong results in the long term

* Says average price of homes sold has increased, and profitability of our projects is very good

* Says started building work on 230 homes during the first quarter, and had 1,386 under construction at 31 March with a combined sales value of about NOK 5 billion

* All our housing starts during the first quarter were in Greater Oslo

* Says has great confidence in this market for the time to come. Demand is very high, the supply of homes is small, and the number of sites getting planning permission for housing is too low