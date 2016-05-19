BRIEF-FMC Technologies and Technip to combine in TechnipFMC

May 19 (Reuters) - Technip :
* FMC Technologies and Technip to combine
* Combined company will be called TechnipFMC
* All-Stock transaction: Technip shareholders to receive 2.0 shares of combined company for each share of Technip
* FMC Technologies shareholders to receive 1.0 share of combined company for each share of FMC Technologies
* TechnipFMC to be listed on New York and Paris stock exchanges
* Expected to deliver at least $400 million in annual pretax cost synergies in 2019
* Combined company would have an equity value of $13 billion based on pre-announcement share prices
* Goldman Sachs and Rothschild are acting as financial advisors to Technip
* Evercore and Société Générale are acting as financial advisors to FMC Technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)