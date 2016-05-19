FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FMC Technologies and Technip to combine in TechnipFMC
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FMC Technologies and Technip to combine in TechnipFMC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Technip :

* FMC Technologies and Technip to combine

* Combined company will be called TechnipFMC

* All-Stock transaction: Technip shareholders to receive 2.0 shares of combined company for each share of Technip

* FMC Technologies shareholders to receive 1.0 share of combined company for each share of FMC Technologies

* TechnipFMC to be listed on New York and Paris stock exchanges

* Expected to deliver at least $400 million in annual pretax cost synergies in 2019

* Combined company would have an equity value of $13 billion based on pre-announcement share prices

* Goldman Sachs and Rothschild are acting as financial advisors to Technip

* Evercore and Société Générale are acting as financial advisors to FMC Technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.