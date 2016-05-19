FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says credit impact of Brexit on UK RMBS likely to be minor
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says credit impact of Brexit on UK RMBS likely to be minor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Credit impact of Brexit on UK RMBS likely to be minor, but london’s property market could be more affected

* Backed securities would not be materially affected

* Time buyers would benefit from lower competition for housing, as house price, rental inflation would slow down

* To-Let properties if London becomes less attractive to foreigners

* would not expect a significant increase in unemployment or interest rates upon a brexit

* Employed non-conforming mortgage borrowers are most vulnerable to higher income fluctuation upon a brexit, compared to employed borrower

* Decline In Rental Demand Could Hit Landlords' Ability To Pay Mortgages On Buy Source text : (bit.ly/1U1ap7h) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

