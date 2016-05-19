FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gecina: project of public offer on Fonciere de Paris
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gecina: project of public offer on Fonciere de Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* Project of public offer on Fonciere de Paris

* Will tender Fonciere de Paris shares at a bid price of 150 euros per share

* The success of the offer is conditioned on obtaining more than 50 pct of the share capital and voting rights of Foncière de Paris of the end of the offer

* Cash offer of 150 euros per share of Foncière de Paris, or in Gecina shares on the basis of 6 Gecina shares for every 5 shares of Foncière de Paris

* Cash offer represens a 10 pct premium on the cash offer made by eurosic Source text: bit.ly/1W3IUA8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
