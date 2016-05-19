FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Robur buys 6.6 percent stake in Biotage -filing
May 19, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Robur buys 6.6 percent stake in Biotage -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Biotage AB

* Swedbank Robur Fonder buys 6.6 percent stake, an FSA filing shows on Thursday. Robur had no shares in Biotage prior acquisition and now holds 4.3 mln shares

* Fourth AP-fund increases its holding in Biotage, a separate filing from the FSA shows, to 5.3 percent of outstanding shares, or 3.5 mln shares from an earlier 3.1 mln shares

* Filings form the FSA released on Tuesday show Anders Walldov sells 1.5 mln shares and Brohuvudet AB 7.5 mln shares; nonehave shares in Biotage after divestment (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
