May 19 (Reuters) - Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :

* Q1 sales increase of approximately 2.6 pct from 24.26 million euros to 24.88 million euros ($27.91 million)

* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to -0.84 million euros(previous year .: -0.81 million euros)

* Q1 EBT -1.24 million euros versus -1.15 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)