BRIEF-Tryg sees claim from Norwegian union of up to $45 mln

May 19 (Reuters) - Tryg

* Says Tryg Forsikring has received notice of an action from Finansforbundet in Norway (the Finance Sector Union of Norway) on behalf of a group of pensioners

* Says the action concerns the adjustment in the pension schemes of Norwegian employees made in 2014

* Says Finansforbundet has not yet quantified the claim, but according to Tryg’s preliminary calculations, the claim will not exceed a maximum of about 0.3 billion Danish crowns ($45.3 million) after tax for the persons affected by the adjustment

* Says does not agree that the adjustment was wrongful and expects an action to be resolved in court and does not expect a ruling to be made for the next 1.5 - 2 years

* Says in Q1 its solvency ratio was 212. A possible loss of 0.3 billion crowns would result in a solvency ratio of 206