BRIEF-BP sells 11.5 pct stake in Castrol India

May 19 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* BP press release: BP sells partial stake in Castrol India

* BP sells partial stake in Castrol India, continues as majority shareholder and reaffirms commitment to Indian Businesses

* Intends to continue as majority shareholder of Castrol India

* There will be no impact from this financial transaction on staff or customers of Castrol India or on its existing contracts.

* Sold approximately 11.5 pct from 71 pct stake it held in Castrol India to a range of domestic and international investors