BRIEF-UK's FCA bans keydata's former compliance officer Peter Johnson.
May 19, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA bans keydata's former compliance officer Peter Johnson.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority

* FCA bans keydata’s former compliance officer, Peter Johnson.

* Banned Peter Johnson, former compliance officer of Keydata Investment Services Ltd, from performing any function in relation to any regulated financial activity and publicly censured him.

* Were it not for Johnson’s serious financial hardship, FCA would have fined him 200,000 stg.

* FCA has found that Johnson failed to act with integrity in his role as keydata’s compliance officer and misled then fsa on a number of occasions (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

