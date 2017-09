May 19 (Reuters) - Giglio Group SpA :

* Signed an annual agreement with San Marino Kalai Srl for commercial spaces on Acqua and Play.Me channels of the Giglio Group

* Agreement is worth 599,000 euros ($671,838.40) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)