BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports positive topline results from phase 2 study of TNX-102 SL

May 19 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

* Tonix pharmaceuticals reports positive topline results from phase 2 atease study of TNX-102 SL in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

* Plan to meet with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to finalize phase 3 clinical program

* Successfully-Executed dose-finding study identified 5.6 mg as efficacious and well-tolerated dose for registration studies

* There were four distinct serious adverse events

* Although 2.8 mg dose trended in direction of therapeutic effect, it did not reach statistical significance on primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)