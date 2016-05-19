FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics, Pfizer announce data from initial subjects in hemophilia B trial
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics, Pfizer announce data from initial subjects in hemophilia B trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc

* Spark therapeutics and pfizer announce data from initial subjects in hemophilia b trial demonstrating consistent therapeutic levels of factor ix expression

* Subjects received one-time administration of a highly optimized gene therapy at initial low dose without need for immunosuppression

* Over combined 28 weeks of observation, none of three subjects received regular infusions of factor ix concentrates to prevent bleeding events

* Data available demonstrate first three subjects enrolled in study experienced aav-mediated factor ix activity levels after administration of spk-9001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.