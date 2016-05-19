BRIEF-Ascension says remains in negotiation with Mutodo Properties over deal

May 19 (Reuters) - Ascension Properties Ltd :

* Remains in advanced stages of negotiation with Mutodo Properties Proprietary Limited to acquire a property letting enterprise

* Acquisition, should same be agreed, may have a material effect on price of company’s securities

* Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in company’s securities until a further announcement in this regard is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)