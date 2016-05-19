FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Asanko Gold amends debt repayment schedule in preparation for Phase 2A investment decision
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Asanko Gold amends debt repayment schedule in preparation for Phase 2A investment decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc

* Asanko gold amends debt repayment schedule in preparation for phase 2A investment decision

* Terms agreed to amend repayment schedule on existing US$150 million debt facility

* Principal repayments deferred by two years to july 1, 2018

* No other changes to existing debt facility terms or offtake agreement

* Revised repayment profile frees up an additional US$70 million in cash flow over two years for planned growth projects

* Phase 1 of Asanko gold mine is in production, expected to produce annual average of 190,000 ounces of gold/year over 12.5 year life-of-mine

* First stage, phase 2A, of Asanko mine expansion sees capex of $100-$125 million to expand production to about 280,000 ounces of gold/year by Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.