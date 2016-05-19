FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-William Demant completes planned 1:5 share split
May 19, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-William Demant completes planned 1:5 share split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - William Demant Holding A/S

* Says decided at AGM on April 7 to change minimum nominal denomination so the board could decide a 1:5 share split later

* Says now the board has decided to carry through the share split

* Says the denomination and listing unit of William Demant Holding’ shares listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be changed to 0.20 DKK from 1.00 DKK

* Says the changed denomination and listing unit will take effect on May 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

