BRIEF-Axcelis announces approval, timing of reverse stock split
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 19, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axcelis announces approval, timing of reverse stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Axcelis Technologies Inc :

* Axcelis announces approval and timing of reverse stock split

* Says reverse stock split of outstanding common stock of Axcelis at a ratio of 1-for-4

* Says reverse split will be effected at end of Q2, on June 30, 2016

* Says approximately 116 million shares outstanding will become approximately 29 million shares outstanding

* Says in addition, number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced to 75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

