BRIEF-Allstate announces April catastrophe loss estimate
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allstate announces April catastrophe loss estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp

* Announces april catastrophe loss estimate

* Estimated catastrophe losses for month of april 2016 of $633 million, pre-tax ($411 million after-tax)

* Catastrophe losses occurring in april comprised eight events at an estimated cost of $660 million, pre-tax

* One severe hail event that occurred april 10-12, 2016 in state of texas accounted for over half of catastrophe losses for april events Source text: (1.usa.gov/1VaUCb0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

