BRIEF-Trimac Transportation enters into arrangement agreement for privatization
May 19, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trimac Transportation enters into arrangement agreement for privatization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Trimac Transportation Ltd

* Trimac enters into arrangement agreement for privatization

* Says arrangement is expected to be completed on June 30, 2016

* Special committee approved previously-announced proposal to privatize Trimac for $6.25 per share

* Subsidiary of THL formed for purpose of acquiring Trimac shares has entered into an agreement with Alberta treasury branches

* Agreement with Alberta treasury branches to act as lender under a syndicated credit facility for financing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
