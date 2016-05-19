FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spartan Energy announces strategic Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spartan Energy announces strategic Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan Energy Corp announces strategic Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition

* Total consideration for acquisition is about $77 million

* Consideration is comprised of issuance of about 11.4 million spartan shares and assumption of about $42 million of net debt

* Acquisition includes approximately 1,330 boe/d of production focused in Alameda and Elcott areas of Southeast Saskatchewan

* Will provide second half capital budget guidance upon completion of acquisition in June

* Additional 2,300 mcf/d of natural gas and 130 bbls/d of natural gas liquids are anticipated to be added in October

* Current commodity price environment will present attractive acquisition opportunities during second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.