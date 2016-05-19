FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar- World dealer reports retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended April down 12 pct
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 1:25 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Caterpillar- World dealer reports retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended April down 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* World dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended April down 12 percent - SEC filing

* Asia/Pacific dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended April down 10 percent

* North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended April 2016 down 11 percent Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1sBryyG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

