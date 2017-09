May 19 (Reuters) - Schnigge Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :

* Q1 net commission income amounted to 396 thousand euros ($443,322)(previous year 627 thousand euros), net trading income was -235 thousand euros (previous year 616 thousand euros)

* Q1 net loss of 1.014 million euros (previous year: net loss of 75 thousand euros)