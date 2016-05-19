FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stein Mart Q1 shr $0.30
May 19, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stein Mart Q1 shr $0.30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc

* Stein mart, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.30 compared to $0.29 in 2015

* Stein mart inc q1 shr $0.30

* Stein mart inc q1 sales $355.7 mln vs i/b/e/s view $364.8 mln

* Stein mart inc q1 same store sales fell 3.4 pct

* Stein mart inc q1 shr view $0.26 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Stein mart inc -2016 store opening plan increased to 13 new stores

* Stein mart inc - qtrly total sales increased 0.6 percent and comparable store sales decreased 3.4 percent

* Stein mart inc - 2016 store opening plan increased to 13 new stores

* Stein mart inc - continue to expect that new stores will increase sales an estimated 4 percent above comparable store sales results for year

* Stein mart inc - sales in existing stores were impacted by decreased traffic and a greater amount of fall clearance that hampered in-season selling

* Stein mart inc -continue to expect that new stores will increase sales an estimated 4 percent above comparable store sales results for year

* Stein mart inc - inventories were $317 mln at end of q1 of 2016 compared to $303 mln at same time last year

* Stein mart inc - “pleased with levels and freshness of our spring inventories going into q2.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
