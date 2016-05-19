BRIEF-Philip Morris Intl comments on English Court's plain packaging decision

May 19 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc :

* “We are certainly disappointed but understand that English court ultimately deferred to parliament`s judgment about cigarette packaging” - Senior Vice President

* “Court`s reasoning relies on 2006 decision by a judge in united states in a case about US law to which PMI was not even a party”

* "We will instead maintain our focus on efforts to develop and commercialize scientifically substantiated reduced-risk products"