BRIEF-State Bank Financial, S Bankshares announce merger agreement

May 19 (Reuters) - State Bank Financial Corp :

* State Bank Financial Corporation and S Bankshares Inc announce definitive merger agreement

* Cash and stock transaction with a purchase price of approximately $11 million on a fully diluted basis, or $56.70 per share

* Transaction is expected to be 2% accretive to 2017 earnings per share

* Deal expected to be approximately 0.3% dilutive to tangible book value per share with an earn-back period of less than two years

* Transaction structure provides for shareholders of S Bankshares to elect between cash and stock

* Merger agreement has been approved by boards of directors of both companies and is anticipated to close in q3 of 2016

* S Bankshares will merge into state bank financial, immediately followed by merger of S bank into state bank and trust