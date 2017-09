May 19 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corporation announces the rescission of BOEM notice letters

* Notice letters required that Stone provide significant supplemental bonding relating to our abandonment obligations

* Currently, Stone has an aggregate of about $230 million posted in surety bonds in favor of BOEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)