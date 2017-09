May 19 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics Inc

* Announces Canadian launch of cingal for the treatment of pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee

* Cingal will be marketed and sold in Canada by Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc, a Quebec-based pharmaceutical company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)