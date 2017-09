May 19 (Reuters) - 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Says its unit IUCT Empren gives 145,000 euro ($162,460) loan convertible into shares to Medicina Regenerativa Biomed SA, a company specialized in stem-cell therapy

