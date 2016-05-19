BRIEF-Church & Dwight co comments on market speculation

May 19 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc
* Church & Dwight comments on market speculation
* Not engaged in discussions with, nor has it received any proposal or communication concerning a potential bid for company
* Not aware of any information supporting market speculation
* Says is not aware of any information supporting rumors