BRIEF-Church & Dwight co comments on market speculation

May 19 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc

* Church & Dwight comments on market speculation

* Not engaged in discussions with, nor has it received any proposal or communication concerning a potential bid for company

* Not aware of any information supporting market speculation

* Says is not aware of any information supporting rumors