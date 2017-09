May 19 (Reuters) - Intel:

* Issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.700% senior notes due 2021 , $1.00 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.600% senior notes due 2026

* Intel corp says on may 19 issued $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.100% senior notes due 2046 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1suPp2p Further company coverage: