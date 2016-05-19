BRIEF-Sanoma issues 200 million euros senior unsecured bond

May 19 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Has issued 200 million euros ($224.00 million) 3.5-year senior unsecured bond

* Bond pays fixed coupon of 3.50 percent and has an issue price of 100.00 percent

* Proceeds of issue will be used to refinance some of Sanoma’s existing indebtedness

* Proceeds of issue will also be used for general corporate purposes

* Joint lead managers for transaction were Nordea Bank Finland Plc, OP Corporate Bank Plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch