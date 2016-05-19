FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Volkswagen has begun building an assembly plant in Tianjin, China - Nikkei
May 19, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Volkswagen has begun building an assembly plant in Tianjin, China - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Volkswagen has begun building an assembly plant in tianjin to serve as the company’s hub in Northern China - Nikkei

* Volkswagen initially is expected to invest several hundred million dollars in Tianjin plant - Nikkei

* Volkswagen plans to invest over 4 billion euros ($4.48 billion) in China this year - Nikkei

* Volkswagen plans to employ 6,000 workers to build 300,000 vehicles a year at the facility, which is being built with JV partner china Faw Group - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

