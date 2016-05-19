BRIEF-Regis Corp issues clarification to Piper Jaffray report

May 19 (Reuters) - Regis Corp :

* Regis Corporation issues clarification to Piper Jaffray research report

* Has been following status of rule changes for past several months and analyzing potential impact of new rules to profitability

* “Assessment suggests these new rules could increase our costs by up to $5 million per year”

* In its report, Piper Jaffray lowered estimates by incorporating up to $81 million of incremental costs associated with new U.S. Department of Labor Rules

* Difference between Piper report and co’s estimates is because salon managers and district leaders are already treated as hourly employees

* Considering alternative mitigation strategies to reduce potential $5 million per year increase in costs