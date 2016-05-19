FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Regis Corp issues clarification to Piper Jaffray report
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regis Corp issues clarification to Piper Jaffray report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Regis Corp :

* Regis Corporation issues clarification to Piper Jaffray research report

* Has been following status of rule changes for past several months and analyzing potential impact of new rules to profitability

* “Assessment suggests these new rules could increase our costs by up to $5 million per year”

* In its report, Piper Jaffray lowered estimates by incorporating up to $81 million of incremental costs associated with new U.S. Department of Labor Rules

* Difference between Piper report and co’s estimates is because salon managers and district leaders are already treated as hourly employees

* Considering alternative mitigation strategies to reduce potential $5 million per year increase in costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.